Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $15.04. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $14.8010, with a volume of 1,542,717 shares.

Get Sally Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 4.93%.Sally Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $543,191.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,441.50. This trade represents a 23.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sally Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sally Beauty wasn't on the list.

While Sally Beauty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here