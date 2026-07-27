Sally Beauty (SBH) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $939.2750 million for the quarter. Sally Beauty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sally Beauty Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SBH stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In other news, CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $543,191.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,441.50. This represents a 23.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 49,290 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 463,127 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,842 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBH

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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