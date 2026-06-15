Sally Wallace Sells 1,300 Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) EVP Sally Wallace sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,650. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sally Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sally Wallace sold 28,960 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,296.00.

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Leonardo DRS Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,003,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,261. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $825.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 7,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 857 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 564.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 882 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

Further Reading

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