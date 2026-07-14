Go Pro
→ BNZI Lands a Zacks Upgrade! (From Huge Alerts) (Ad)tc pixel

Sam Mudd Buys 25,000 Shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Bytes Technology Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Bytes Technology Group insider Sam Mudd purchased 25,000 shares on July 13 at an average price of GBX 413 per share, for a total of £103,250.
  • Stock performance: BYIT shares recently opened at GBX 414.89, near the company’s 52-week high of GBX 431.60, and remain well above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst view: Analysts are mixed on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Hold”; the average target price cited in the article is £620.17.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bytes Technology Group.

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT - Get Free Report) insider Sam Mudd purchased 25,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 413 per share, with a total value of £103,250.

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 414.89 on Tuesday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 232.92 and a 1-year high of GBX 431.60. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 364.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 332.39. The company has a market cap of £967.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of £220.56 million for the quarter. Bytes Technology Group had a return on equity of 64.69% and a net margin of 23.25%. Research analysts predict that Bytes Technology Group plc will post 11.3463262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group from £3,200 to £3,700 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 305 target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bytes Technology Group from GBX 390 to GBX 360 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 390 price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of £620.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on BYIT

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTG is one of the UK and Ireland's leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. With a team of more than 1,200 talented people, it serves around 6,000 customers in the corporate and public sectors, building lasting, trust-based relationships to help organisations get the most from the latest transformative technologies shaping our world. As a value-added reseller, BTG works hand in hand with more than 100 of the world's biggest vendors who make or distribute the software, hardware and other IT products that it provides to its customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bytes Technology Group Right Now?

Before you consider Bytes Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bytes Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Bytes Technology Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines