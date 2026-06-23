Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.5294.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 311.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,161.55. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 31,081 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $970,038.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,583,217.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,983,249 shares of company stock valued at $155,762,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 953.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 194.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here