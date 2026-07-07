Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 3,653 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $135,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 425,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,960. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 2,039 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $65,411.12.

On Monday, June 22nd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,614 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $51,986.94.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $165,339.33.

On Monday, April 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $167,911.64.

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Samsara Trading Down 3.1%

IOT traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. 7,684,400 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,463. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Weiss Ratings raised Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Samsara by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,079,000 after buying an additional 4,401,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,415,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,620,000 after buying an additional 3,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock worth $397,536,000 after buying an additional 3,322,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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