Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.0 million-$484.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.9 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.700-0.720 EPS.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.29. 10,878,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,427,572. Samsara has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IOT

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $165,339.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 468,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,147,494.05. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $946,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,799,433.60. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,700,139 shares of company stock worth $79,212,871 over the last three months. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here