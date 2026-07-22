Samsara Shareholders Approve Board, Auditor and Executive Pay at Annual Meeting

Samsara NYSE: IOT stockholders approved all three proposals presented at the company’s fiscal 2027 annual meeting, including the election of eight directors, ratification of the company’s auditor and advisory approval of executive compensation, according to preliminary voting results announced during the meeting.

The virtual meeting was called to order by Adam Eltoukhy, Samsara’s Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary, who also served as secretary of the meeting. Eltoukhy said the meeting was conducted via audio webcast and recorded, noting that the format was intended to allow continued engagement with stockholders regardless of location.

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Eltoukhy said Samsara Co-founder, CEO and Board Chair Sanjit Biswas attended the meeting, along with several other board members. Representatives from Deloitte, the company’s external auditor, and Wilson Sonsini, its external counsel, were also present.

Stockholders Elect Board Nominees

The first proposal before stockholders was the election of directors. Based on the preliminary report from Kathy Blackwell, the appointed Inspector of Election, all eight board nominees were elected to serve until the fiscal year 2028 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

The elected directors are:

Sanjit Biswas

John Bicket

Marc Andreessen

Todd Bluedorn

Jonathan Chadwick

Alyssa Henry

Ann Livermore

Gary Steele

Eltoukhy said the nominees were proposed by the Board of Directors and that no director nominees were submitted by stockholders. The board had unanimously recommended that stockholders vote in favor of each nominee.

Deloitte Ratified as Auditor

Stockholders also approved the second proposal, ratifying the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Samsara’s auditor for the fiscal year ending January 30, 2027. The Board of Directors had unanimously recommended approval of the proposal.

Executive Compensation Approved

The third proposal, a non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of Samsara’s named executive officers, was also approved. Eltoukhy said the Board of Directors unanimously recommended that stockholders vote in favor of the measure.

No Stockholder Questions Submitted

During the meeting, Eltoukhy said stockholders had the opportunity to submit questions in accordance with the company’s rules of conduct, provided the questions were germane to the matters being voted on. After reviewing the submissions, he said there were no such questions, and the Q&A session was concluded.

The meeting was held on July 22, 2026, with June 1, 2026, set as the record date for stockholders entitled to vote. Eltoukhy said a quorum was present virtually or by proxy, allowing the meeting to proceed. Polls opened at 10:02 a.m. Pacific Time and closed at 10:06 a.m. Pacific Time.

Eltoukhy emphasized that the voting results announced at the meeting were preliminary. Final results will be reported in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and made publicly available within four business days of the meeting date.

“I want to thank you all for attending today,” Eltoukhy said before adjourning the formal portion of the meeting. “We appreciate your continued support of Samsara.”

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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