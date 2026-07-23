Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Samsung Electronics to announce earnings of $7.14 per share and revenue of $109.7434 billion for the quarter.

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Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $140.00 on Thursday. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank downgraded Samsung Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNLF

More Samsung Electronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsung Electronics this week:

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. is a South Korean multinational technology company headquartered in Suwon, South Korea. As a core subsidiary of the Samsung Group, the company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of consumer electronics, mobile communications devices and semiconductor products. Its diversified portfolio spans televisions and home appliances, smartphones and network equipment, as well as memory and system LSI chips used across data centers and automotive platforms.

In the consumer electronics segment, Samsung is known for high-definition TVs, monitors, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, incorporating smart connectivity and energy-efficient technologies.

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