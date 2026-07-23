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Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Samsung Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Samsung Electronics is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, July 30, with analysts forecasting $7.14 per share in earnings and $109.74 billion in revenue.
  • The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $140.00, and its recent valuation metrics include a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a market cap of $18.07 billion.
  • Sentiment around the company remains mixed but generally positive: Samsung was downgraded to Hold by Erste Group, while news of a new foldable phone lineup, robotics expansion, and possible AI investment points to ongoing growth initiatives.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Samsung Electronics to announce earnings of $7.14 per share and revenue of $109.7434 billion for the quarter.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $140.00 on Thursday. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank downgraded Samsung Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNLF

More Samsung Electronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsung Electronics this week:

About Samsung Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. is a South Korean multinational technology company headquartered in Suwon, South Korea. As a core subsidiary of the Samsung Group, the company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of consumer electronics, mobile communications devices and semiconductor products. Its diversified portfolio spans televisions and home appliances, smartphones and network equipment, as well as memory and system LSI chips used across data centers and automotive platforms.

In the consumer electronics segment, Samsung is known for high-definition TVs, monitors, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, incorporating smart connectivity and energy-efficient technologies.

Read More

Earnings History for Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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