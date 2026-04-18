Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

SANA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Sana Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $939.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,029 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,436,503 shares of the company's stock worth $40,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,775 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 264.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 824,505 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company's stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company's core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

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