Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 6.8% - Should You Buy?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.3950. Approximately 529,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,177,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $916.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,946,861 shares of the company's stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 76.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,285 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 50.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 158,190 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,600 shares of the company's stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company's stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company's core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

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