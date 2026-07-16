Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 11.1% - Here's Why

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.1550. 2,231,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,229,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $880.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company's core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

Further Reading

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