Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sanara MedTech from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Sanara MedTech to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sanara MedTech by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 44.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,181 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative devices for ear, nose and throat (ENT) healthcare. The company's core offering centers on minimally invasive sinus dilation systems designed to treat chronic sinusitis and related conditions. These products leverage balloon catheter technology to expand sinus pathways and improve patient outcomes while reducing recovery times. In addition to sinus solutions, the portfolio extends to procedural tools and implants for otology and cranial applications.

With its legacy rooted in the assets of a former Johnson & Johnson business, Sanara MedTech combines decades of research and development in ENT therapies.

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