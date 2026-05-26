Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 7.5% - Time to Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,641.74 and last traded at $1,589.55. Approximately 12,636,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 17,991,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,478.69.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,157.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 4.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $999.79 and its 200 day moving average is $608.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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