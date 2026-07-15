Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Down 8.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,478.50 and last traded at $1,615.00. 18,827,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 16,409,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,757.82.

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More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,803.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,744.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,022.55. The stock has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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