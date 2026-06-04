Free Trial
→ Skip the Line Opportunity: The SpaceX IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Down 3.9% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sandisk shares fell 3.9% on Thursday, even though the stock remains near record highs after an enormous rally over the past year.
  • Analysts are still broadly bullish on SanDisk, citing strong AI-driven memory demand and tight NAND supply; several firms raised price targets, with consensus rating at Buy.
  • Mixed signals are emerging: insiders have sold shares recently and some commentators warn the valuation may be stretched, while the stock also slipped alongside other chip names after Broadcom’s weaker outlook raised near-term sector concerns.
  • Interested in Sandisk? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,725.08 and last traded at $1,759.68. Approximately 10,378,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 17,444,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,831.50.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,398.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.14. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,025 shares of company stock worth $7,871,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $595,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Stranded On The Flood Plains of History
Stranded On The Flood Plains of History
From Porter & Company (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Apple’s Agentic AI Plans Could Be Its Biggest Growth Story Yet
Apple’s Agentic AI Plans Could Be Its Biggest Growth Story Yet
By Sam Quirke | May 29, 2026
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
By Nathan Reiff | May 31, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines