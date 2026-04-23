Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sandvik from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Free Report) by 3,795.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC's holdings in Sandvik were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik Stock Up 0.7%

SDVKY stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sandvik had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik OTCMKTS: SDVKY is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik's core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

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