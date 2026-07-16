Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Kepler Capital Markets

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Sandvik to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Sandvik Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandvik will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Sandvik stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Sandvik were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik OTCMKTS: SDVKY is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik's core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

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