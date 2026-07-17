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Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target to $599.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Linde logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde’s price target from $561 to $599 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying about 16% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts remain bullish: UBS has a $600 target, while the overall consensus rating is Buy with an average price target of $548.67.
  • Linde’s latest results beat expectations, with EPS of $4.33 versus $4.27 expected and revenue of $8.78 billion; the company also gave FY2026 EPS guidance of 17.6 to 17.9.
  • Interested in Linde? Here are five stocks we like better.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $561.00 to $599.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price target points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Stock Down 0.9%

LIN traded down $4.61 on Friday, reaching $516.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 963,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,746. The company has a market capitalization of $238.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $548.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of Linde by 96.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Linde (NASDAQ:LIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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