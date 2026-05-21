Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock's current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.46.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $292.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.69. The company has a market capitalization of $365.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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