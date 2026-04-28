Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $149,778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,205,767 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $269,337,000 after acquiring an additional 966,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,188,876 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $70,869,000 after acquiring an additional 714,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,451 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $229,831,000 after acquiring an additional 641,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,616 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 550,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company's stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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