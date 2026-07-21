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Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Trading 0.7% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Sangoma Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sangoma Technologies shares rose 0.7% on Monday to $4.13, with trading volume surging to 30,106 shares, far above its average daily volume.
  • Recent analyst sentiment has turned cautious to bearish: Canaccord cut the stock to hold and lowered its price target to $4.00, while Zacks and Weiss also issued weaker ratings; the consensus view is now Reduce.
  • The company’s latest earnings missed expectations, posting a loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.0 million, and analysts expect full-year EPS to remain negative.
  • Interested in Sangoma Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG - Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 30,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 671% from the average daily volume of 3,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sangoma Technologies from a "speculative buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Sangoma Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sangoma Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangoma Technologies currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.08 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 472,554 shares of the company's stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 109.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,689 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,687 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation NASDAQ: SANG is a global provider of enterprise communications solutions that enable organizations to deploy voice, video, and data services across on-premises and cloud environments. The company's offerings include unified communications platforms, SIP-based telephony hardware, VoIP gateways, session border controllers, and related endpoints. Sangoma serves small and medium-sized businesses as well as larger enterprises, delivering solutions for IP telephony, collaboration, contact centers, and SIP trunking.

The company's product portfolio comprises software-based PBX systems such as PBXact and FreePBX, along with hardware appliances for secure and scalable connectivity.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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