Sanj Patel Sells 483,654 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) CEO Sanj Patel sold 483,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $25,082,296.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 431,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,398,541.44. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get KNSA alerts: Sign Up

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 861,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.12 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNSA

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — Kiniksa reported EPS and revenue above Street estimates and lifted FY‑2026 revenue guidance, signaling stronger near‑term growth driven by ARCALYST. Earnings & Guidance Release

Q1 beat and raised guidance — Kiniksa reported EPS and revenue above Street estimates and lifted FY‑2026 revenue guidance, signaling stronger near‑term growth driven by ARCALYST. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target increases — brokers have raised targets (examples: Canaccord to $64, Citigroup to $60, Wedbush to $59, Wells Fargo to $57), reflecting upgraded revenue/earnings assumptions and supporting buy‑side interest. Canaccord Note More Analyst Notes

Multiple analyst price‑target increases — brokers have raised targets (examples: Canaccord to $64, Citigroup to $60, Wedbush to $59, Wells Fargo to $57), reflecting upgraded revenue/earnings assumptions and supporting buy‑side interest. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum and pipeline — management increased ARCALYST expectations after strong net product revenue, and KPL‑387 Phase 2 readout (recurrent pericarditis) and a planned Phase 3 could be meaningful catalysts later in 2026. Pipeline Release

Product momentum and pipeline — management increased ARCALYST expectations after strong net product revenue, and KPL‑387 Phase 2 readout (recurrent pericarditis) and a planned Phase 3 could be meaningful catalysts later in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment lift — media coverage notes improved investor sentiment following the “healthcare surprise,” drawing renewed interest in the stock. Kalkine Media

Market sentiment lift — media coverage notes improved investor sentiment following the “healthcare surprise,” drawing renewed interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — slide deck and call transcript provide detail on channel dynamics and assumptions; useful for validating management’s guidance and margin outlook. Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials available — slide deck and call transcript provide detail on channel dynamics and assumptions; useful for validating management’s guidance and margin outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, cutting his stake ~51%; while planned, such selling can create short‑term sentiment pressure. SEC Filing

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International wasn't on the list.

While Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here