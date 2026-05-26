Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.65 and last traded at $248.50, with a volume of 85074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.44.

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Weiss Ratings cut Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SANM

Sanmina Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at $280,917,805.32. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,868,209.77. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,433 shares of company stock worth $33,021,275. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. ANB Bank grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here