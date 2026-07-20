Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Price Up 5.8% - Here's What Happened

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $208.51 and last traded at $208.5960. 161,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 945,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.24.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SANM. Susquehanna started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company's revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,600. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $251,590,000 after purchasing an additional 933,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $101,751,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,173 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $97,571,000 after buying an additional 483,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sanmina by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,519 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $64,308,000 after buying an additional 359,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,430,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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