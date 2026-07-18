Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $44.66 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,484,350 shares of the company's stock worth $456,956,000 after buying an additional 940,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,102,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,110,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 313,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 81.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company's stock worth $284,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,867 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100,097 shares of the company's stock worth $247,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,339 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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