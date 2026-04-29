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Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at Argus

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
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Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 107.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 36.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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Analyst Recommendations for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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