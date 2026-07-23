Sanofi (SNY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Sanofi to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $12.4453 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.34. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,110,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 313,327 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 239,578 shares of the company's stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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