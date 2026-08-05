Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ:SCZM) Trading Up 10.3% - What's Next?

Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ:SCZM - Get Free Report) was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.94. 271,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 530,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Santacruz Silver Mining from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Santacruz Silver Mining from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCZM

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $733.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ:SCZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Inc Nasdaq: SCZM is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold resources. The company's business centers on acquiring and advancing mineral properties, conducting exploration programs to expand resources, and operating or re‑starting mines to produce payable metal. As a publicly traded issuer, Santacruz reports results and project updates through routine regulatory filings and investor communications.

Operationally, Santacruz is primarily involved in the full cycle of mining activities that include drilling and resource definition, mine development and production, on‑site ore processing or concentrate production, and the sale of metal production to smelters and concentrate buyers.

Further Reading

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