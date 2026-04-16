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Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Santen Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Santen's stock gapped down, opening at $11.25 after a prior close of $11.76, with just 131 shares traded at the last print.
  • Zacks Research recently upgraded the stock to a Hold, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Hold (based on one analyst).
  • The company is a global specialist in ophthalmology with a market cap of $3.62 billion, 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of $11.04/$10.67, and a very low P/E of 0.10.
  • Interested in Santen Pharmaceutical? Here are five stocks we like better.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.25. Santen Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 131 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Santen Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPHY

Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.10.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology. Headquartered in Osaka, Santen engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over‐the‐counter products for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Its core product portfolio includes therapies for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‐operative care, as well as surgical equipment and diagnostic agents designed to support comprehensive eye care.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Santen has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a global ophthalmic specialist.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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