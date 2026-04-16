Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.25. Santen Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 131 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Santen Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".
Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPHY
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.10.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
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Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology. Headquartered in Osaka, Santen engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over‐the‐counter products for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Its core product portfolio includes therapies for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‐operative care, as well as surgical equipment and diagnostic agents designed to support comprehensive eye care.
With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Santen has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a global ophthalmic specialist.
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