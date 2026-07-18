Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Stock Price Down 3.9% - Here's What Happened

Sanuwave Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 244,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 308,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNWV shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Sanuwave Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Sanuwave Health in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanuwave Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sanuwave Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanuwave Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanuwave Health

Sanuwave Health Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Sanuwave Health had a negative return on equity of 450.56% and a net margin of 35.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanuwave Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter worth $5,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company's stock.

Sanuwave Health Company Profile

Sanuwave Health, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-invasive acoustic wave therapies designed to stimulate tissue regeneration and accelerate healing. The company's proprietary Extracorporeal Pulse Activated Technology (EPAT) delivers focused acoustic pressure waves to injured or chronic wound sites, activating the body's natural repair mechanisms. Sanuwave's primary therapeutic areas include advanced wound care for diabetic and venous ulcers, as well as orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions.

The company's lead product, the dermaPACE® system, holds clearance from the U.S.

Further Reading

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