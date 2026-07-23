SAP (NYSE:SAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

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SAP Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.24. 4,302,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,365. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP has a twelve month low of $144.97 and a twelve month high of $299.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of SAP by 14.2% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SAP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded SAP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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