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Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Sappi logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually high trading volume: 165,333 shares changed hands (a 2,757% increase vs. the prior session) and the stock traded around $0.95, rising about 5.9% during the session.
  • Analyst move: Zacks Research upgraded Sappi from a "strong sell" to a "hold" on April 13, leaving the consensus rating at Hold.
  • Weak fundamentals: Q4 EPS of ($0.03) matched estimates but revenue of $1.29B missed expectations, the company has a negative net margin (-5.31%), and analysts forecast -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 165,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,757% from the previous session's volume of 5,786 shares.The stock last traded at $0.95 and had previously closed at $0.9439.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sappi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPPJY

Sappi Trading Up 5.9%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $604.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sappi Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

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