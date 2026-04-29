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Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Sappi logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Sappi shares gapped down 5.6% — the stock opened at $0.9439 after closing at $1.05 and last traded at $0.9439 on light volume (~2,000 shares).
  • Company remains unprofitable — Sappi reported Q earnings of ($0.03) (in line with estimates), revenue slightly missed, and the business shows a negative net margin (−5.31%), negative ROE (−2.34%) and a negative PE; analysts forecast −0.11 EPS for the year.
  • Analyst stance shifted to "Hold" — Zacks upgraded Sappi from "strong sell" to "hold," the consensus rating is Hold, and the company has a market cap of about $570.7 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sappi.

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.9439. Sappi shares last traded at $0.9439, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Sappi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sappi

Sappi Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sappi Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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