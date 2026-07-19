Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.73.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Saputo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TD dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Ventum Financial set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Saputo and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Ventum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

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Insider Transactions at Saputo

In other news, Director Steven Michael Douglas sold 19,777 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total transaction of C$828,656.30. Following the sale, the director owned 12,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$541,222.30. This trade represents a 60.49% decrease in their position. Also, Director Maxime Therrien sold 19,601 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.06, for a total value of C$824,418.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,213 shares in the company, valued at C$2,700,798.78. The trade was a 23.39% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,766 shares of company stock worth $6,525,571. Insiders own 40.45% of the company's stock.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$42.59 on Friday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$27.88 and a 12 month high of C$45.09. The company has a market cap of C$17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The business's 50 day moving average is C$41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Saputo (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.31 billion during the quarter. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Saputo's payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada and a leading dairy processor in Australia. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products.

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