Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Reduce" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Sasol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Investec started coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "sell" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sasol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sasol in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sasol from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sasol Price Performance

SSL opened at $10.33 on Friday. Sasol has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $14.36. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sasol

In related news, EVP Sarushen Dhanapalan Pillay sold 2,182 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $28,671.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $214,352.82. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Sasol by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 347.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

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