Satellos Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:MSLE) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Satellos Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:MSLE - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSLE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Satellos Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Satellos Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Satellos Bioscience to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Satellos Bioscience from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSLE

Satellos Bioscience Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSLE opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.37. Satellos Bioscience has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Satellos Bioscience will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Satellos Bioscience Company Profile

Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics which stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. The company's lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos Bioscience Inc, formerly known as iCo Therapeutics Inc, is based in Toronto, Ontario.

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