Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.26 and traded as high as C$31.18. Savaria shares last traded at C$30.79, with a volume of 105,064 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$30.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD increased their target price on Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotia lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The company's 50-day moving average is C$29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.23.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$235.55 million for the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marcel Bourassa sold 7,500 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.53, for a total value of C$221,475.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 225,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$6,656,977.43. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 9,736 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.00, for a total transaction of C$282,344.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,251 shares in the company, valued at C$2,762,279. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,124. 17.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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