SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

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SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $218.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.02. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $162.41 and a 52-week high of $245.16. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 36.40%.The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $725.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about SBA Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting SBA Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat on key operating metrics: funds from operations (FFO) of $3.01/share topped the Zacks consensus of $2.86 and revenue was reported up year-over-year, signaling resilient demand for tower leasing and strong cash generation. SBA Communications (SBAC) Q1 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q1 results beat on key operating metrics: funds from operations (FFO) of $3.01/share topped the Zacks consensus of $2.86 and revenue was reported up year-over-year, signaling resilient demand for tower leasing and strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25/share (annualized yield ~2.3%), payable June 17 (ex-dividend May 22). The dividend supports the stock’s income profile and signals management confidence in recurring cash flows.

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25/share (annualized yield ~2.3%), payable June 17 (ex-dividend May 22). The dividend supports the stock’s income profile and signals management confidence in recurring cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was updated to roughly $2.8B–$2.9B (around consensus). The guidance range is generally in line with Street expectations, so the move depends on how analysts model margins and FFO going forward.

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was updated to roughly $2.8B–$2.9B (around consensus). The guidance range is generally in line with Street expectations, so the move depends on how analysts model margins and FFO going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary from the earnings call emphasized continued organic growth and operational strength; full call transcript and highlights are available for detail on regional demand and capital allocation priorities. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management commentary from the earnings call emphasized continued organic growth and operational strength; full call transcript and highlights are available for detail on regional demand and capital allocation priorities. Negative Sentiment: Some published snapshots flagged mixed headline comparisons: one report cited revenue slightly below a particular estimate (e.g., ~$719.6M vs a $725.8M estimate), and the company’s trailing return on equity remains negative (~‑20.8%), reflecting leverage/earnings distortions that could concern value-focused investors. SBA Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation NASDAQ: SBAC is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

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