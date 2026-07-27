Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
ScanSource logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ScanSource shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $55.99 and closing near $55.85, up from the previous close of $54.88.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $43.00 price target, well below the current share price.
  • The company exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.94 in EPS versus $0.91 expected and $758.59 million in revenue; sales rose 8.8% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ScanSource.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 3476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered ScanSource from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded ScanSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ScanSource from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCSC

ScanSource Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $758.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $738.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,464 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 8.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 35.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 61,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

About ScanSource

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ScanSource Right Now?

Before you consider ScanSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ScanSource wasn't on the list.

While ScanSource currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines