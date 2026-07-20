Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.3077.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

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Schneider National Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:SNDR opened at $38.28 on Monday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $322,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,307.21. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $753,067.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,867,014.10. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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