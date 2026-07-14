Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. National Bank Financial set a $39.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Schneider National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Schneider National to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.23.

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Schneider National Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $753,067.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,014.10. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $322,303.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,307.21. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,469,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 240,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,825,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,431,000 after acquiring an additional 249,258 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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