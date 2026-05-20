Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.6420, with a volume of 430249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.71.

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Schneider National Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Schneider National's payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Schneider National announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $74,932.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,137.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,914,684.75. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Schneider National by 2,425.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 695.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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