Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 20291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Schneider National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Schneider National's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,137.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth $2,995,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 58.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,023 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 47.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 28.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,722 shares of the company's stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,570 shares of the company's stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company's stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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