Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 213219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,914,684.75. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,857,023 shares of the company's stock worth $128,859,000 after purchasing an additional 83,356 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,160,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 334,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,147,314 shares of the company's stock worth $56,968,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock worth $55,115,000 after acquiring an additional 817,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,184 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

Further Reading

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