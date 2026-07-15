Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNDR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Schneider National from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.23.

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Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $36.92 on Monday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schneider National's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $322,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,490,307.21. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,137.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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