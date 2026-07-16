Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Trading 5.7% Higher - What's Next?

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.5250. Approximately 164,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,020,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Schneider National from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $753,067.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,014.10. This trade represents a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,137.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 47.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 2,425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 695.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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