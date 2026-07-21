Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

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Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,138. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joshua Reed sold 3,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $164,068.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,897.32. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 5,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $293,430.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,137.88. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $923,108. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Three Seasons Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company's stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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