Schrodinger (SDGR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $51.2290 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.57. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.The business had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schrodinger to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Schrodinger Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Schrodinger stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 610,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,233. Schrodinger has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Schrodinger from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Schrodinger from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrodinger presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Schrodinger

Insider Transactions at Schrodinger

In other Schrodinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 43,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $530,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 330,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,059.92. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 59,184 shares of company stock worth $741,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Schrodinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schrodinger by 19.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schrodinger by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,380 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

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