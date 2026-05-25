Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Monday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.8223 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Science Applications International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIC opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626,951 shares of the company's stock worth $264,429,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,912,390 shares of the company's stock worth $192,501,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,222 shares of the company's stock worth $135,920,000 after purchasing an additional 176,160 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the company's stock worth $143,578,000 after purchasing an additional 347,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,936 shares of the company's stock worth $90,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAIC

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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